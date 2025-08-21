Guest: West McDonald, Founder, GoWest.AI

West advocated for a strategic implementation of artificial intelligence in business, highlighting the importance of a gradual approach to avoid overwhelming users and ensure safe practices. He emphasized the need for AI policies that balance safety and creativity, allowing companies to benefit from AI while fostering innovation.

He also acknowledged the rapid pace of AI development and the transformative impact of AI on workflows, particularly for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), urging them to engage in their customers’ AI journeys.

