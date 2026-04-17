Ido Green, Founder and Engineering Leader, talked about the launch of Espresso Labs, an AI-native security ecosystem purpose-built for the underserved SMB and MSP markets. Recognizing the tool fatigue that plagues smaller organizations, Expresso Labs replaces the traditional patchwork of RMM, MDM, and EDR point-products with a singular, high-velocity platform. Central to the experience is the “AI Barista,” a conversational agent that sits atop a unified data lake of logs and device telemetry. The Barista doesn’t just report—it acts; it can autonomously quarantine threats, verify MFA enforcement, and guide users through complex remediation without requiring a dedicated in-house SOC.

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