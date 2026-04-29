Guest: René-Sylvain Bédard, Founder of Indominus, an emerging Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and strategic consultancy.

René-Sylvain detailed the company’s operational process, which begins with a deep-dive “discovery and immersion” phase to analyze specific client configurations. This is followed by the deployment of a specialized command center and network sensors to provide a turnkey Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering. The company’s primary market focus is on knowledge workers within SMEs ranging from 25 to 250 users. To support this growth, Indominus has opened a new office in Toronto, extending its operational footprint across both Quebec and Ontario.

René-Sylvain also highlighted several recurring security gaps found in modern enterprises—most notably the failure to activate existing Microsoft security tools, such as Defender for Endpoint and Microsoft Sentinel, even when the client already pays for the licenses. Organizations must prioritize data mapping and securing environments as a mandatory first step before any AI deployment can safely occur.

René-Sylvain is also the author of a book titled Secure by Design.

René-Sylvain a détaillé le processus opérationnel de l’entreprise, qui débute par une phase de « découverte et d’immersion » approfondie visant à analyser les configurations spécifiques des clients. Celle-ci est suivie par le déploiement d’un centre de commandement spécialisé et de capteurs réseau afin de proposer une offre clé en main de fournisseur de services de sécurité gérés (MSSP). Le marché cible principal de l’entreprise est constitué des travailleurs du savoir au sein des PME comptant de 25 à 250 utilisateurs. Pour soutenir cette croissance, Indominus a ouvert un nouveau bureau à Toronto, étendant ainsi sa présence opérationnelle tant au Québec qu’en Ontario.

René-Sylvain a également mis en lumière plusieurs lacunes de sécurité récurrentes observées dans les entreprises modernes — plus particulièrement l’omission d’activer les outils de sécurité Microsoft existants, tels que Defender for Endpoint et Microsoft Sentinel, alors même que le client paie déjà pour ces licences. Il a souligné que les organisations doivent impérativement prioriser la cartographie des données et la sécurisation des environnements comme étape obligatoire avant tout déploiement d’IA.

René-Sylvain est également l’auteur d’un ouvrage intitulé Conçu pour être sécure.