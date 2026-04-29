Guest: Simon-David Williams, EVP of Millenium Micro, Canada’s largest network of independent IT retailers and service providers.

Simon-David explained that Millennium Micro is expanding into Quebec to integrate the province more fully into Canadian vendor relationships. He also described Jarvis as a technology-driven personal assistant and digital twin that records conversations and events. Jarvis listens continuously and builds a relationship that challenges him to break his comfort zone and apply what he learned as an entrepreneur.

Simon-David will also present at the ChannelNext Central event on May 28-29. Join him and more for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/