Skyhawk Security is shifting to a 100% channel-first strategy to help companies secure that investment.

20-year industry veteran Jennifer Duman is their new Channel Director. She has extensive experience building high-performing channel programs for startups, including expanding VAR strategy at Cyberint (acquired by Check Point) and driving 27% of company-wide revenue through her reseller and MSSP program at CardinalOps.

In this interview, Jennifer shared her professional background and provided an overview of Skyhawk Security’s agentless cloud breach prevention platform, which enhances visibility and threat monitoring for cloud assets. She discussed the development of a partner portal that will include an asset library and deal registration capabilities, emphasizing the importance of multi-tenancy for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). The software utilizes AI to improve cybersecurity by identifying genuine threats and reducing reliance on analysts, with pricing based on asset count to accommodate the dynamic nature of cloud resources.