Fortra announced the acquisition of Zero-Point Security, a specialized cybersecurity training firm based in Warrington, UK. This will expand Fortra’s offensive security education capabilities, bringing additional training expertise in red team operations, adversary emulation, and penetration testing. Zero‑Point Security is widely recognized for its trusted red team operations training and has built a strong reputation delivering its high-demand, self-paced courses to individuals and businesses seeking advanced offensive operations skills.

“Becoming part of Fortra means we can expand the global reach of our training programs and introduce new opportunities to empower red teamers with practical, adversary-focused training,” said Daniel Duggan, Founder and Director of Zero-Point Security. “Working more closely with the Cobalt Strike, Outflank, and Core Impact teams, we’ll create programs that raise the standard for offensive security training worldwide.”

Zero-Point Security’s well-known courses include Red Team Operations I and II, which meet the high standards to be certified by the Council of Registered Ethical Security Testers (CREST). Successful completion of these programs helps participants achieve Certified Red Team Operator (CRTO) status, an industry-respected credential that validates expertise in offensive security techniques.

“We have worked with Daniel and Zero-Point for years, collaborating on Cobalt Strike training and other initiatives. We’re excited to take this to the next level, putting more advanced Cobalt Strike Certified Operator trainings, Core Impact trainings, and training for Outflank Security Tooling on the roadmap for the future,” said Pieter Ceelen, Cobalt Strike product owner and Outflank founder.

Fortra CEO Matthew Reck explained that the acquisition of Zero‑Point Security reflects Fortra’s commitment to advancing offensive security, a critical component of modern cyber resilience. Guided by Duggan’s expertise, he said, “Zero-Point Security will play a pivotal role in shaping an enhanced training portfolio, enabling Fortra to help organizations worldwide upskill their teams in adversary-focused techniques, and adopt a purple-team mindset for stronger, more complete protection.”