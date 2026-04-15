1Password, a leader in identity security, recently announced its expanded global 1Password Partner Program, designed to accelerate partner-led growth as demand for identity security solutions rises across SaaS and AI-driven work.

Following the successful relaunch of the partner program, Larissa Crandall, Global Vice President of Channel and Alliances at 1Password, reported significant momentum, including spikes in deal registrations and portal engagement. With a rebuilt certification path and a focus on mapping 1Password across the full security stack, the company is preparing for a landmark year. This includes the upcoming launch of a ‘Unified Access’ solution and specific enhancements tailored for the MSP community, signaling a major opportunity for partners to capitalize on 1Password’s B2B acceleration.

Also see our past interview with Larissa: https://www.e-channelnews.com/update-interview-with-new-relics-larissa-crandall/

