Rapid7 is entering a new era of channel collaboration with updates to its 2026 PACT Partner Program. These changes are designed to strengthen alignment between Rapid7 and its partner ecosystem, accelerating scalable growth through the channel.

In this briefing, Suzanne Swanson, VP Global Partners, unveiled a redesigned partner program built on a simple premise: listening to the partner. By stripping away complexity and moving decision-making closer to local markets, Rapid7 is making it easier—and more profitable—for partners to deliver their world-class threat detection and response solutions. She also touched on the noise of the current AI landscape; she explained that Rapid7’s approach, isn’t about AI hype, but about embedding intelligence directly into the platform to solve real-world problems. For MSPs and resellers, the message is clear: Rapid7 is doubling down on partner experience and consistent engagement to help customers navigate an increasingly complex attack surface.