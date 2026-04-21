Scale Computing announced the launch of the Scale Computing Velocity Partner Program, a next-generation partner program designed to redefine the channel landscape during a period of significant market shifts and infrastructure resets. Built to replace traditional volume-based models, the Scale Computing Velocity Partner Program is specifically engineered to help partners navigate the evolving virtualization and distributed IT markets by reducing operational friction and increasing partner autonomy.

The Velocity Partner Program strengthens a partner’s ability to lead customers across the entire private-cloud journey, from early architecture and solution design, through deployment, optimization, and ongoing success. The new program enables partners to reduce dependency on vendor resources, accelerate quote-to-close, and capture more of the total value of each opportunity, especially professional services revenue.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Velocity Partner Program. Rooted in direct partner feedback for greater differentiation aligned to investments and a program that supports partner-led growth at scale, we’ve created a program that recognizes high-performing, deeply invested partners, while still creating a low-friction entry path that helps new partners start transacting quickly and grow into higher tiers through mastery,” said Kyle Fenske, global channel chief, Scale Computing™. “By moving away from ‘rip and replace’ transitions, the Velocity™ Partner Program provides a lower-friction path that enables partners to close deals more independently and secure long-term customer outcomes. Scale Computing™ prides itself on being a partner-first organization, and we’re excited to take this next step with our partners.”

The Velocity Partner Program delivers:

A faster path to revenue: reduced operational friction and a clearer route to first deal and repeatable growth

reduced operational friction and a clearer route to first deal and repeatable growth Competency-based rewards: advancement tied to verified capability—so expertise drives outcomes and economics

advancement tied to verified capability—so expertise drives outcomes and economics Predictable margins and protected deals: incentives and safeguards that honor partner investment and reduce channel conflict

incentives and safeguards that honor partner investment and reduce channel conflict A partner-first experience: deeper engagement, clearer expectations, and a program designed to help partners scale a durable practice

“Edge and distributed IT are expanding, creating more sites, more complexity, and more demand for low-touch operations. Partners need programs that protect margin and reward capability, not just who can move the most transactions. Scale Computing™ has built the most partner-friendly infrastructure ecosystem in the market—one that rewards expertise, removes friction, and creates predictable, repeatable profit,” added Fenske.

Learn more about the Velocity Partner Program today at https://www.scalecomputing.com/partners. For more information about the full suite of Scale Computing™ award-winning solutions, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/solutions.