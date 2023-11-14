Searchlight Cyber, the dark web intelligence company, has launched a new partner program, enhancing the company’s benefits for MSSPs, VARs, and other key channel partners.

The program includes a newly created partner portal that provides dedicated resources on dark web intelligence, including access to specialist training and marketing materials, to enable partners to effectively communicate the significant business risks emanating from the dark web.

This new partner program comes in response to an influx of demand from the channel for dark web intelligence tools, with Searchlight recently announcing a number of international partnerships with the likes of NCC Group, Semkel and Calibra.

The demand for dark web intelligence has skyrocketed over the past few years, as organizations grow ever more aware that cyberattacks originate in marketplaces, forums, and sites they cannot see. In a 2023 Searchlight survey of MSSPs, nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of MSSPs said that their customers have asked for threat intelligence from the dark web and, of those, 74 percent said their customers’ interest has been increasing.

Additional features of Searchlight Cyber’s new partner program include:

A new, streamlined deal registration process for Value Added Resellers (VARs).

A discount program for established VARs based on deal registration.

Co-marketing opportunities, sales enablement and enhanced training offerings.

Ben Jones, co-founder and CEO of Searchlight Cyber said “Many of our product features were built specifically with partners in mind, to enable them to meet rapidly increasing demand for dark web intelligence and differentiate their offerings in the crowded cybersecurity market. As SaaS products with minimal overhead costs and no requirement for additional analyst services, our tools enable partners to demonstrate significant value to customers from day one. Through this new partner program, we hope to build on these strong, collaborative relationships by even more closely aligning our incentives with theirs.”

Program members will also benefit from features in Searchlight’s products built specifically for partners, including:

Multi-tenancy in DarkIQ, enabling MSSPs to easily switch between company profiles and seamlessly monitor the dark web for threats across their entire customer base.

Tactical 30-day licenses for one-off partner engagements such as security audits, penetration testing, or incident response.

Automated and customizable threat reporting which can be branded by the partner, allowing them to offer further value-added services.

Find out more about Searchlight Cyber’s Partner Program here.

Source: Searchlight Cyber