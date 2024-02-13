Craig Patterson, SVP Global Sales at Aryaka, discussed Aryaka’s channel program and recent advancements and provided an overview of Aryaka’s background as a global provider of WAN transformational services, emphasizing its focus on SD-WAN, SASE, and internet aggregation to support companies in their digital transformation efforts.

Craig and Julian Lee delved into the challenges faced by enterprise customers in the current market, including navigating through a multi-vendor environment and old legacy technologies. Patterson outlined the three main goals of digital transformations for these customers: reducing complexity, increasing efficiencies, and doing more with less. Both speakers shared a common goal of helping companies achieve more with fewer resources and stress the importance of rethinking traditional approaches to sustainability and success.

Aryaka’s channel revenue accounts for 85 percent of the company’s overall revenue, up from 73 percent historically. These numbers are the results of dramatic changes to the Aryaka’s partner program and go-to-market strategy since 2021 when Global Channel Chief Craig Patterson joined the company.

Check out our last interview with Craig: https://www.e-channelnews.com/channel-chief-interview-craig-patterson/