Tufin announced expanded support for HPE Aruba Networking CX switches and CX 10000 firewalls.

The addition of HPE Aruba adds to Tufin’s already strong support for prominent AI data center technologies including firewalls, switches, and edge devices. Integration with Tufin helps customers reduce risk, while operating with greater agility, at a greater scale. Supported partners include Arista, Cisco, Huawei, Juniper, and Versa, among others.

AI Data Centers are Growing at an Unprecedented Pace

As more and more organizations make artificial intelligence (AI) a critical aspect of their day-to-day operations, there is a need to rapidly grow – and protect – this strategically important infrastructure. Recent research by McKinsey & Company found that “…data centers equipped to handle AI processing loads are projected to require $5.2 trillion in capital expenditures…by 2030.” AI workloads require enormous processing power – and data storage needs are surging due to the use of massive training datasets, the need for real-time analytics, and latency and data locality requirements.

“The explosion of AI workloads means that enterprises can no longer accept fragmented security or manual policy management,” said Raymond Brancato, CEO, Tufin. “As enterprises increasingly integrate AI tools into their daily workflows, maintaining a high-level of data center performance is crucial. This means reducing risk, minimizing downtime, embracing agility – and simplifying management across the board. Tufin is dedicated to ensuring customers can safely and consistently secure their critical AI data center assets – and all the applications that access them.”

AI Data Centers are Becoming a New Attack Focus

Because of their growing importance to enterprise operations, AI data centers are also quickly becoming high-value targets. Attackers seek to steal intellectual property for competitive gain or manipulation; to access or steal sensitive customer or employee data for use, extortion or resale; to mine for internal company context and information that could improve social engineering efforts; or to acquire credentials and keys or tokens that assist with lateral movement in an organization.

In addition to those “more traditional” reasons for attacks, increased AI use has created new motivations. Attackers can be looking to poison AI models, conduct unauthorized AI model training, or even hijack compute resources for crypto mining or to run advanced botnets.

Tufin’s Unified Control Plane

With Tufin’s unified control plane, enterprises can confidently manage and protect resource-intensive AI data centers. The control plane provides a centralized management layer for orchestrating critical, network-wide processes across multiple vendors. These processes include connectivity, risk assessment, policy management, and compliance. Tufin provides a single view to manage those functions across on-premises, cloud, and edge networks, and to orchestrate workflows with other critical processes in governance and security platforms.

Tufin’s unified control plane helps customers to:

Strengthen Security Posture: Gain end-to-end visibility and standardize policy controls across all network environments, minimizing exposure from misaligned or overly permissive rules.

Simplify Operations: Visualize switches, firewalls, and traffic flows accurately within Tufin’s detailed topology map, unifying fragmented processes and accelerating troubleshooting.

Automate Policy Orchestration: Streamline security policy change management with built-in risk analysis, compliance validation, and automated implementation, ensuring consistency across environments, while reducing misconfigurations.

Establish Continuous Compliance: Maintain full audit trails, track every rule and change, and validate policies against regulatory and internal requirements to reduce audit prep time and limit compliance risk.

Streamline Workflows: Integrate partner technologies into relevant ITSM systems such as ServiceNow for faster, policy-driven change approvals.

For more information about how Tufin’s unified control plane can help manage and protect your organization’s critically important AI data centers – please click here.