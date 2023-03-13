Jamf announced that Jamf Safe Internet , a comprehensive content filtering and web security solution optimized for education, is now available on Chromebook. Jamf Safe Internet is designed to help schools protect students from harmful content on the internet, inappropriate websites and phishing attacks, while also allowing admins to enforce acceptable-use policies in a seamless way.

Jamf Safe Internet for Chromebook is just the latest in security innovations brought to market by Jamf and Google. As part of the Google BeyondCorp Alliance, Jamf customers can ensure only secure and compliant devices are accessing corporate resources. These capabilities provide companies of all sizes the security needed to empower a remote workforce. Building on top of Google’s robust suite of APIs for the enterprise with Jamf Connect, Application Lifecycle Management with Chrome browser and Google Workspace applications, Jamf continues to be the strategic choice for organizations offering trusted access to end-user devices.

“With technology now firmly embedded in the student experience, there is a growing need for digital safety across all devices to eliminate cyberattacks and prevent students from accessing unsafe content. Jamf’s solutions historically have been built for the Apple ecosystem, but our goal has always been to empower safe student learning from whichever device they have access to,” said Suraj Mohandas, Vice President of Strategy, Jamf. “With Jamf’s best-in-class network threat prevention and a vast content-filtering database, students can now safely learn online from anywhere, whether they are using Apple devices or Chromebooks. We are excited about the continued partnership with Google to help keep students safe.”

