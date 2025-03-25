SafeBreach, a leader in enterprise security validation, announced an integrated exposure management platform that combines its breach and attack simulation (BAS) technology with a new attack path validation solution designed to assess the potential impact and blast radius of a successful breach for large scale enterprise environments.

Guy Bejerano, CEO and Co-Founder of SafeBreach, explained how the platform models potential attack paths, allowing organizations to visualize vulnerabilities and understand their exposure to threats. He noted that many clients are often surprised by the simplicity of certain vulnerabilities and the ease of remediation.

He also highlighted that leveraging existing knowledge of an organization’s architecture and data flows is crucial for effectively countering attacks, rather than solely depending on new tools. He also addressed the significant issue of misconfigurations in security tools, revealing that over 90% of identified gaps stem from this problem, and shared a case study demonstrating the impact of addressing these issues on ransomware defense.

