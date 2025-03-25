StorPool recently announced they’ve added a Disaster Recovery engine into the StorPool Storage Platform that will empower managed storage providers and enterprises to recover virtual machines in seconds. A first-of-its-kind solution, the StorPool Disaster Recovery Engine simplifies the configuration and execution of DR services for virtual machines (VM) in a public or private cloud infrastructure environment.

In this discussion, Alex Ivanov, Head of Product at StorPool, outlined the company’s primary storage solutions designed for KVM-based cloud infrastructures, highlighting their low latency and high availability. He introduced the new StorPool Disaster Recovery Engine, which enables seamless replication of virtual machines between primary and recovery sites, thereby enhancing business continuity during disasters.

