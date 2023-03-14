Salt Security, a leading API security company, announced strong worldwide channel growth, expanded coverage globally, and the Essential Partner Certification Program, further enhancing the support and training offered to its global partners and allowing them to provide a better customer experience.

APIs represent a major target in today’s application environments, and Salt partners are helping their client get ahead of this significant risk. Over the past 12 months, Salt Security has grown its partner program in many dimensions, reflecting the increasing need and demand for dedicated API security. Highlights of the program success include:

· 150% increase in active partners worldwide

· 94% increase in partner-initiated pipeline

· Over 400% increase in deal registrations

· Market expansion in southern Europe, Middle East, South Africa, and Latin America

Technical training has always been a foundational element of the Salt Essential Partner Program. With today’s news, Salt is formalizing that training into the Essential Partner Certification Program, which includes online sales and technical training support. This program reinforces the Salt guarantee to deliver the highest level of value to its global partners. The program benefits the Salt partner community by supporting education and building key technical and sales skills.

The Salt Essential Partner Program includes two tiers: Authorized and Professional Partner. Both levels have access to a vast library of API security resources to assist in sales and joint marketing efforts, as well as in-depth technical training about top API security vulnerabilities and the Salt Security API Protection Platform.

