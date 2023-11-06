Cork, a cyber warranty company for MSPs serving small businesses and the ISV solutions they manage, announced that it is launching its Early Access Program (EAP) in Canada. Now, MSPs across North America can deliver cyber assurance to SMBs. Cork is also announcing the general availability of the Cork Protection platform to U.S.-based MSPs starting November 1.

“The expansion of the Cork Early Access Program into Canada and the general availability of our platform in the U.S. is a significant milestone for Cork and our MSP partners,” said Carlson Choi, CEO of Cork. “Since its launch in the U.S. earlier this year, the program has seen significant demand across North America from MSPs wanting to close the gap in cyber financial coverage their SMB customers face. Canadian-based MSPs alone account for 20% of the early interest in the program. This high demand for the Cork Protection platform validates its uniqueness and the value proposition it offers to the MSP community. We are thrilled to collaborate with Canadian partners who have been eagerly waiting to offer our platform to their customers and expect this program to reach full capacity quickly.”

Cork is the world’s first cyber warranty company that offers Protection from the Inside Out™ with a data-driven active risk management solution. The Cork Protection platform actively monitors, detects, and remediates risks while utilizing real-time data telemetry to assess cyber risk, ensuring a secure environment and providing quick financial coverage in the form of immediate payment in the event of security incidents. The program is designed to supplement existing cyber insurance policies or serve as a standalone solution.

