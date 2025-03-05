Cybersecurity Expert Alex Dow presented insights from the National Cyber Threat Assessment Report for 2025 and 2026, highlighting the exacerbation of cyber threats due to advancements in artificial intelligence technologies. He noted a significant rise in cybercriminal activity since the introduction of generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, which have made phishing and online scams more sophisticated. He stressed the importance of adapting verification processes for financial transactions and suggested that businesses should implement additional measures, such as phone confirmations, to enhance security.

The conversation also addressed vulnerabilities within organizations, particularly regarding outdated IT systems and the exploitation of technology by state-sponsored attackers. He criticized the common perception of IT as a cost center, advocating for a shift towards prioritizing business resiliency and proactive security strategies. He introduced the concept of “living off the land,” where attackers use existing system tools to bypass security measures, highlighting the need for organizations to rethink their cybersecurity practices and prepare for potential disruptions.

