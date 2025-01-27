Ohad Kritz, CEO, and Alon Maimoni, CRO of N2WS, a leading provider of data protection solutions for enterprise-grade production environments in the public cloud, spoke about the company’s contributions to AWS backups. They highlighted the features of their backup and recovery solution for AWS and Microsoft Azure, emphasizing the importance of backup testing, flexible storage options, and a unified management dashboard.

The discussion also addressed the evolving landscape of data backup and disaster recovery, particularly in response to increasing ransomware threats. The participants noted a growing customer awareness of immutable backups and cross-cloud strategies, sharing examples of recent ransomware incidents that underscore the need for robust solutions. They also noted the company’s strategy for engaging with channel partners, emphasizing enablement and co-selling initiatives.

The company recently unveiled powerful new enhancements to its cloud-native backup and disaster recovery (BDR) platform. These updates empower enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs) to address the growing threats of ransomware and other malicious attacks while cutting operational costs, streamlining cross-cloud and multi-cloud data management, and maximizing the potential of their cloud investments without stressing budgets.

The company is preparing for a major release next month aimed at improving data lifecycle management in Azure, with plans to strengthen relationships with existing partners and expand their network of Managed Service Providers.