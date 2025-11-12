Jennifer Anaya, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing at Ingram Micro

Jennifer outlined how the TrustX Alliance uses marketing to enhance partner collaboration, targeting 1,000 members in 20 countries by 2027. She underscored the necessity of clear accountability and customer management agreements for partner success. Ingram Micro also plans to implement demand generation strategies through LinkedIn Navigator to assist partners in overcoming challenges in acquiring new customers.

In response to AI saturation concerns, she explained the company’s strategic business shift: building a B2B platform powered by extensive data and AI models. This new structure reduces friction and delivers personalized, actionable intelligence to channel partners, helping them identify and seize sales opportunities while maintaining vital human touchpoints.