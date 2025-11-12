Guest: Mohammad Emon, Partner Success Manager of TopLeft, a Canadian software company offering the Kanban board solution built specifically for MSPs that integrates directly with Professional Services Automation (PSA) suites.

Mohammad talked about how TopLeft’s solution improves project visibility, allowing MSPs to manage their projects more efficiently and profitably. The integration with existing platforms such as ConnectWise and Autotask is a key feature that can save project managers considerable time, potentially five or more hours each week.

Additionally, Mohamed presented a case study from a large Australian client that demonstrated a 58% increase in project efficiency, resulting in significant financial benefits.