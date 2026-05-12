John Sorensen, Forcepoint’s Senior VP of the Americas, detailed his vision for the company’s next phase of growth following his return to the leadership team. Drawing on his extensive cybersecurity background at McAfee and Symantec, his move back to Forcepoint was driven by the company’s market-leading innovation in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and its evolving data-first security posture.

John described Forcepoint’s converged platform, which provides a unified approach to Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and threat response.

He also talked about the announcement of a new AI Security capability, slated for launch in early June 2026. This tool is designed to provide comprehensive governance over both shadow AI and sanctioned AI applications, ensuring that corporate data remains secure as employees adopt generative tools. He concluded by focusing on Forcepoint’s revamped channel strategy, noting that new partner programs launched in early 2026 are already mobilizing the field to accelerate growth through enhanced enablement and customer engagement.

See our 20243 discussion with Forcepoint: https://www.e-channelnews.com/discussion-with-forcepoints-simon-wiseman-on-current-ransomware-trends/