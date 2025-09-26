Your competitors are already experimenting with AI. Some are quietly using it to slash costs, win bigger contracts, and reposition themselves as market leaders. If you’re not leveraging AI, you’re already falling behind.

This is not hype. This is scientifically validated, peer-reviewed, and published in the prestigious Mensa Research Journal with a 100% success rate in real-world applications.

In this exclusive 6-hour workshop, you will engineer your Super-Intelligent Digital Twin — an AI-powered extension of your leadership intelligence — and use it to re-engineer your:

Purpose (your north star for decision-making)

Self-Identity (upgrade from vendor to visionary)

Relationships (build trust and command higher margins)

Creativity & Courage (act decisively under uncertainty)

Time/AI Agents (reclaim bandwidth and scale intelligently)

By the end of the day, you won’t just “learn about AI” — you’ll leave with a working Digital Twin built from your own data and a roadmap to scale it into your business advantage.

The MSPs who attend will lead. Those who don’t will follow.

Tangible Benefits (What You Walk Away With):

A scalable roadmap to expand your Digital Twin into a full operating system.

A first-generation AI Digital Twin built from your inputs.

A codified Purpose Statement that aligns every business decision.

An upgraded Self-Identity to reposition yourself for the AI era.

Tools to strengthen client trust and relationships.

New ways to solve problems with creativity and speed.

A time leverage plan — using AI agents to reclaim hours weekly.

This clinic will be offered in Calgary on Oct. 25th, after ChannelNext. You may register for ChannelNext here

To register for the clinic, click here