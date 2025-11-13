Keepit, a market leader in SaaS data protection, recovery and cyber resilience, recently announced the appointment of Jan Ursi as Vice President of Global Channel. Tapped to lead Keepit’s global partner strategy, Jan will use his extensive experience in ecosystem development to meet the surging market demand for SaaS data backup and recovery.

Jan is a veteran leader with a proven record of scaling technology businesses via robust partner networks. Having held key partner and alliance roles at industry disruptors like Rubrik, UiPath, and Nutanix, he has consistently driven the market introduction of new technologies—from networking to cyber resilience—throughout his career, which began at Alcatel-Lucent and includes earlier expansion work for NetScreen and Juniper in Europe.

In this discussion, Jan Ursi provided an overview of his diverse career journey, including roles at major companies like Rubrik, Nutanix, and Alcatel-Lucent, and expressed great enthusiasm for his new role at Keepit, citing the company’s strong, collaborative culture and growth opportunities.

He detailed Keepit’s strategic shift to become a channel-first organization, underscoring its commitment to long-term partnerships across all customer segments (not just enterprise).

PS If you ever visit Belgium, make sure you make a stop at a small jazz club in the middle of nowhere in Belgium (specifically the Hnita Jazz Club). It is one of the oldest active jazz clubs in Europe, and Jan was part of a group that bought and renovated it to save it from closing.