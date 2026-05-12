Guest: Tim Brien, Director, Cybersecurity at CIRA, best known for managing the .ca top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians, and recently evolved far beyond a simple domain registry, becoming a critical pillar of Canada’s national cyber defense infrastructure.

CIRA, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority, operates top-level domain services and the Hello Registry platform, and manages roughly 800 top-level domains globally. CIRA will be announcing a channel-oriented product release to be unveiled at the ChannelNext event on May 28–29 in Toronto. The primary product announcement is a new channel-based program and platform that will let MSPs of varying sizes self-provision services, control deployments without external teams, and scale enterprise-grade security offerings. All development, technical support, and SOC services for the platform are located in Canada.

Don’t miss out on the 24th annual ChannelNext East! If you’re in the area, join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/