Sase Janki, CEO & CTO, J-SAS

Sase provided insights on their Compliance as a Service platform, highlighting its role in enhancing security through proper governance and consistent practices rather than relying solely on tools. The platform aims to support Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in delivering compliance services to their clients. He noted the compliance market’s rapid growth, with a 17% compound annual growth rate, presenting a significant opportunity for entrepreneurs and prompting MSPs to move away from traditional break-fix models towards more strategic service engagements.

