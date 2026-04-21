Guest: Stephen Nichols, Country Manager, Canada, Acronis, a global technology company that specializes in cybersecurity and data protection.

Stephen introduced Acronis’ new product CyberFrame and described its channel relevance and launch timing. CyberFrame is an infrastructure-as-a-service offering built for MSPs, managed from the same console as Acronis backup and security, that can host production virtual machines with integrated backup, security, and remote management, and is designed to be cost-effective with no ingress or egress fees and full Acronis support. Stephen also summarized Acronis’ AI experience, noting the company has roughly 25–26 AI components across its tools since beginning AI work in 2014 with Active Protection, and emphasized helping MSPs enable safe AI adoption for end customers through AI security, trusted deployment, and aligned AI strategies between MSPs and vendors.

See more from Acronis here.