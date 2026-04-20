Guest: Allan Weiss, Regional Sales Manager, Canada East, Pax8, a global “born-in-the-cloud” technology marketplace that has largely displaced traditional IT distribution for MSPs.

Allan presented Pax8’s Messaging and Integration Platform (MIP) as a strategic inflection point for channel partners, comparing it to the shift from break‑fix to managed services and emphasizing recurring revenue and proactive services. Pax8 will use AI to help partners grow revenue, increase operational efficiency, and reduce risk, and partners will then be able to change how they charge and engage clients as a result. Pax8 positions itself as an AI leader in the channel, following the October release of the MIP Playbook as a first‑of‑its‑kind resource, and previewing a June announcement in Salt Lake City about additional initiatives.

See more from Pax8 here.