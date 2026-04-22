Guest: Marie-Pier Angers, Sales Director, Leaseweb, a major global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider headquartered in Amsterdam.

Marie-Pier framed Leaseweb’s focus on sovereign infrastructure and data locality, describing the company’s prior regional, siloed operations and the importance of keeping customer data in Canada to address geopolitical risk and compliance for regulated sectors such as healthcare and finance. Leaseweb positions its hybrid cloud and dedicated-server offerings as tools MSPs can use to give end users locality and control over sensitive data while offering cost advantages versus hyperscalers.

She also talked about the company’s channel models and incentives, with flexible engagement options allowing MSPs to either own infrastructure or concentrate on managed services. Marie-Pier also announced a recently launched referral program that provides financial incentives for MSP partners to bring opportunities to Leaseweb.

April 22nd is Earth Day 2026. Below are some additional comments from Marie-Pier for this special day:

“Many IT environments are inefficient by design. Not because people are careless, but because they’re trying to solve for risk. So they overbuild. They duplicate. They leave capacity sitting there unused because it feels safer than coming up short. Then they layer in cloud on top of that, sometimes the right way, sometimes not, and suddenly you’ve got this sprawl of infrastructure that’s expensive to run and even harder to reason about. The environmental impact is just a byproduct of that inefficiency.

When you start running workloads in infrastructure that’s actually built for efficiency, where higher utilization is the goal, where resources are shared intelligently, and where you’re not defaulting to one model for everything, the math changes pretty quickly. Fewer machines doing more work. Less power required to run them. Less cooling to keep them stable. At the same time, better performance and more predictable costs. That’s why this isn’t a tradeoff conversation. The same decisions that make your environment easier to operate and cheaper to run are the ones that reduce your footprint. That’s the alignment most teams don’t realize is sitting right in front of them.”