Guest: Jack Maloney, Partner Account Manager – Canada, AvePoint, a global leader in data management and protection, primarily known as the largest provider of SaaS solutions for the Microsoft 365 ecosystem

Jack talked about AvePoint’s partner-facing approach to improving data security and go-to-market readiness for channel partners and MSPs. He framed automation of tenant hardening in Microsoft 365 as the central technical goal, describing how routine hardening tasks that currently take many hours can be reduced to roughly 30–60 minutes. That reduction is foundational for safely preparing SaaS environments for AI adoption while preserving data security and enabling partners to spend saved time on compliance analysis and exposure assessment.

He also touched on partner recruitment and enablement, emphasizing the need to understand each partner’s business model and the activities that divert them from generating recurring revenue. He described aligning platform features to partners’ recurring or project revenue strategies, simplifying consolidation pain through automation, and offering streamlined licensing and billing supported by account management.

AvePoint was also sponsor of the hospitality suite where delegates were able to perform amazingly (and some less amazing…) at karaoke.