Bill Brandel, SVP, Chief Country Executive – US at Ingram Micro

Bill discussed the significant advancements in technology, particularly the transition from the web to AI, and emphasized that business practices have not evolved correspondingly. He urged managed service providers (MSPs) to embrace new platforms such as XVantage to optimize their operations, allowing them to minimize transactional tasks and concentrate on improving customer relationships and service quality. Bill also highlighted Ingram Micro’s dedication to assisting MSPs by providing services that ease the challenges of training and skill development. He concluded that utilizing AI and data will empower MSPs to discover new opportunities and enhance their business strategies.

