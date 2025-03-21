Simbian recently announced Norman Currie as its new Head of Partnerships. In his new role, Norm will oversee both Channel Sales and Technical Alliances, leveraging his deep expertise in managed security services, SaaS solutions, and strategic go-to-market initiatives.

In this discussion, Norman outlined Symbian’s three-pronged partnership approach, focusing on channel partnerships, service provider networks, and technical alliances, while stressing the importance of a channel-first strategy to build trust and avoid conflicts with partners.

Norman shared insights from his experience in information security, detailing how Symbian’s AI solutions address challenges faced by Managed Security Service Providers, such as alert fatigue. He explained that their platform enables agents to investigate up to 90% of alerts, significantly reducing investigation times and allowing analysts to focus on strategic initiatives.