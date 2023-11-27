Artificial Intelligence was the most significant buzzword in all of 2023, and after dominating the Indian conversational AI market, Yellow.ai is making its mark in North America.

For the past two years, Yellow.ai has been rapidly expanding its North American presence with its omnichannel customer support automation on chat and voice, a major growth driver in the market. From the launch of its Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP) to its Large Language Model (LLM) YellowG, the company has put product innovation at the forefront of its North American expansion.

After a year of massive attention on Generative AI and its possibilities in the workplace, one thing is clear: organizations will continue to shift their focus to GenAI-powered automation. During this period of GenAI innovation, Yellow.ai has witnessed incredible momentum.

