Many channel partners struggle to navigate the confusion surrounding Microsoft’s incentives and certification requirements.

Majd Madina, Co-Founder of Partner Guide, noted that only a small percentage of Microsoft’s partners achieve specializations, which can unlock significant funding opportunities. By simplifying the requirements for these designations, Majd aims to help partners, including smaller ones, access valuable resources and incentives more easily. He stressed the importance of navigating Microsoft’s offerings to maximize partner profitability and customer engagement.

Contact Majd for a free consultation. Mention e-channelnews for a discount on the program.