Eric Kohl, Vice President, Global Vendor Engagement, Security & Networking at Ingram Micro

Being 27 years at Ingram Micro, Eric acknowledged the dramatic evolution of the cybersecurity landscape over the last few years, marked by the shift toward a SaaS environment and the rise of platform vendors.

He emphasized the challenges facing MSPs, including increasing compliance demands and the emerging threat of AI-powered cybercrime. He reiterated Ingram Micro’s commitment to boosting partner profitability and service quality.

He talked about the NIST framework for client engagement and selecting a comprehensive technology stack to close security gaps. As cybercriminals leverage AI, organizations must prioritize cybersecurity, vet vendor partnerships carefully, and utilize AI and automation to reduce the significant alert fatigue experienced by security professionals.