Guest: Jeffrey Mesnik, President, ContentMX, a company that provides content marketing solutions, particularly for the B2B technology industry and its channel partners.

Jeff introduced an AI-powered marketing automation tool tailored for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), highlighting its capability to capture buyer intent data. This feature allows MSPs to engage potential customers during their research phase, thereby accelerating the sales cycle. The platform generates personalized content and actionable insights, which equip MSPs to have informed discussions with buyers.

Furthermore, it promotes collaboration with vendors, streamlining the sales process. Notably, MSPs can access the platform at no cost, positioning it as a valuable resource for enhancing demand generation and closing deals.

