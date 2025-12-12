SOLiD, a leader in cellular in-building coverage, is now offering the company’s industry-leading ALLIANCE 5G distributed antenna system (DAS) solution in Canada. This market expansion takes place as SOLiD is secured a large contract with a prominent transit system in Canada.

Scott Deweese, President of SOLiD Americas, provided an overview of the company’s history, highlighting its establishment in 1998 and its significant growth since entering the U.S. market in 2010. He detailed SOLiD’s successful projects with major transit systems and its recent expansion into the Canadian market. He also addressed the technical challenges of signal coverage in buildings and transit systems, explaining SOLiD’s fixed technology that utilizes single mode fiber to enhance signal distribution without the need for multiple cell towers.

He also talked about SOLiD’s new Bars product, designed to amplify signals in smaller buildings, and the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders for effective deployment.