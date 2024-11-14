Stephen Nichols, Director of Solution Engineering – NAM for Acronis, a Cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management company.

At the Ingram Micro ONE event, Stephen highlighted the company’s focus on three key pillars: data protection, security, and management. He advised Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to adopt frameworks like NIST for assessing their security practices and to engage clients in discussions about their security journeys. He stressed the importance of simplifying technology stacks and forming strategic partnerships with a limited number of vendors to improve visibility and governance, as the industry shifts towards a security-first mindset.

He also suggested that MSPs consider outsourcing specialized services, such as penetration testing and compliance guidance, to enhance competitiveness. Acronis has integrated over 300 third-party tools to boost MSP operational efficiency, with one partner reducing their software solutions from 20-25 to 7-8, resulting in a 30% increase in manageable workloads.

