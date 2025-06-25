Guest: Ian Cumming, Sr. Cloud & Professional Development Manager, D&H Canada

D&H Distributing (and by extension, D&H Canada) has a remarkably strong and long-standing “prople first approach” that is deeply ingrained in its corporate culture. This isn’t just a marketing slogan; it’s a fundamental aspect of how they operate, rooted in their history and their unique ownership structure. Furthermore, D&H has launched a significant initiative called the “AI Readiness Program” to equip its channel partners – primarily MSPs and VARs – with the knowledge, tools, and resources needed to capitalize on the rapidly expanding Artificial Intelligence market.