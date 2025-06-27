Guest: Allan Weiss, Channel Account Manager , Pax8

Allan discussed the company’s initiatives in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, highlighting the importance of cybersecurity in the industry. He outlined Pax8’s efforts to integrate AI solutions and strengthen partnerships with cybersecurity firms to enhance service offerings for their partners. He also introduced the adoption of Microsoft Copilot as a strategic move to improve operational efficiency for managed service providers (MSPs). This implementation not only streamlines Pax8’s operations but also aids partners in educating their clients about the tool, ultimately aiming to simplify processes and enhance the user experience.