Anthony Martiniello, Senior Channel Sales Manager at Dell Technologies

At the Ingram Micro ONE event, Anthony discussed the company’s substantial growth and its holistic approach to cyber resilience, emphasizing its unique capability to deliver solutions across the edge, core, and cloud. He pointed out the critical importance of owning data on-premises and highlighted that while many organizations prioritize attack prevention, human error poses a significant threat. Dell’s technology facilitates rapid recovery from incidents, often within an hour.