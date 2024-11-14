We spoke with Marcia Dempster, the new VP of Channel Sales at Securonix. Marcia, who has 15 years of experience at CDW, shared her insights on the innovative use of AI in security solutions at Securonix and the supportive environment for women in tech, particularly highlighted by Scott Sampson’s advocacy. She addressed the complexities of the cybersecurity landscape, drawing on her experience as both a vendor and VAR to discuss the challenges faced by sellers and the importance of building relationships in the channel.

She also spoke about the significance of community, mentorship, and diversity in the tech industry, and encouraged women to pursue opportunities in tech. Marcia also shared her commitment to enhancing partner education and engagement at Securonix and her personal interest in supporting women in technology, as reflected in her book “33 Ways to Not Screw Up Being a Woman in Technology.”