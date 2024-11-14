Fadi Mansour, Channel Sales & Distribution Director, Canada at Ericsson (formerly Cradlepoint)

Fadi presented an overview of the rapidly evolving 5G technology landscape, particularly focusing on the opportunities for private 5G and LTE in Canada. He emphasized the superiority of cellular networks over Wi-Fi in high-security and reliability-demanding environments, such as manufacturing facilities utilizing robotics. The discussion also highlighted the critical role of security frameworks like Zero Trust and SASE as organizations increasingly adopt IoT solutions.

Fadi encouraged Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to proactively adapt to the advancements in 5G, stressing the necessity of continuity plans, including failover solutions, for business resilience.