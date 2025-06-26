Guest: Manuj Aggarwal, CIO at TetraNoodle

Manuj shared his ambition to assist the next 20 individuals in achieving Nobel Prize recognition, a goal inspired by his discovery of his genius-level IQ at the age of 45. He emphasized the prevalence of underutilized intelligence and the importance of providing the right opportunities and environments to nurture potential. He also highlighted the significance of emotional intelligence alongside traditional IQ measures, particularly as artificial intelligence continues to advance.

