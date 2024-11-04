Stephen Nichols, Director of Solution Engineering – NAM, Acronis

Stephen discussed the company’s strategy to empower Managed Service Providers (MSPs) through a comprehensive platform that integrates essential tools for data protection and endpoint management. He highlighted Acronis’s significant growth in integrations, expanding from 20-30 to 300 by adopting a codeless integration system, which facilitates easier connections with third-party solutions. This open system approach recognizes the diverse product usage among MSPs, enabling them to create a more robust service portfolio. Stephen recommended that MSPs implement frameworks like SaaS controls or the NIST cybersecurity framework to identify and address gaps in their services, emphasizing that a focus on comprehensive coverage and automation can significantly improve their operational efficiency and security.