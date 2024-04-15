At the recent HP Amplify Partner Conference, HP announced new benefits aimed at accelerating partner growth through the Amplify Partner Program, including the industry’s first role-based artificial intelligence (AI) partner training and certification program, together with a new Growth Play opportunity, tailored for AI Data Science.

John Cammalleri, is VP Commercial Channels at HP and has been with the company for the past 23 years. He shared insights into the successful conference, highlighting the global participation and positive feedback from partners of diverse backgrounds. The conversation also delved into HP’s AI strategy, with the introduction of the AI Masterclass program to educate partners and employees. He stressed the need for education and preparation in the channel, as customers are increasingly seeking guidance on AI. The conversation also touched on HP’s Amplify Partner Program, with John sharing updates on its expansion and the intuitive changes made to enhance its effectiveness.

HP’s recent wins at the recent Reseller Choice Awards as voted by channel partners: Best Sustainability Program – Best Office Printer – Best POS Vendor