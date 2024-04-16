Zach Kromkowski, Co-Founder of Senteon, talks about the challenges faced by MSPs in implementing CIS benchmarks and the need for customized cybersecurity configurations. Senteon’s platform automates the hardening process and aligns with CIS recommendations, providing MSPs with a hands-off solution that saves time and resources. He also highlighted the limitations of Microsoft’s approach to security and the necessity for manual configuration to address cybersecurity concerns effectively.

He emphasized the evolving role of MSPs in cybersecurity was emphasized, with a focus on the increasing significance of prioritizing security solutions and compliance measures.