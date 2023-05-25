DataDome, the leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management, develop a streamlined partner program that will support the evolving needs of today’s enterprises in the fight against online fraud and automated threats.

The company recently joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. DataDome’s 50+ integrations and compatibility with all major web technologies, including multi-cloud and multi-CDN setups, are the backbone of its strong technology alliances and help power its seamless deployment.

“Customer centricity is at the core of DataDome’s DNA,” said Aurelie Guerrieri, Chief Marketing & Alliances Officer at DataDome. “We’ve designed and built our solution in a way that empowers our customers to easily choose, purchase, and implement DataDome regardless of their existing technology stack. By expanding our partner program, we are bringing this simplicity to our partners’ customers, arming them with the protection necessary to stop fraudsters in their tracks.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of DataDome closing $42M in Series C funding to advance the fight against bot developers and online fraud, and maintaining the topmos leader position in G2’s Grid Report for Bot Detection and Mitigation.

Learn more at www.datadome.co