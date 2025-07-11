Guest: Shane Gibson, Keynote Speaker on B2B Sales

Shane discussed the transformative impact of AI on sales, emphasizing that recent advancements have exceeded his expectations from 2018. He highlighted how AI can minimize time spent on repetitive tasks, enabling sales professionals to focus more on building client relationships. He also pointed out the dual advantages of AI, which include increased efficiency and personal development through feedback on sales interactions, as AI can enhance the quality of sales calls and overall performance.