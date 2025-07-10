HackerOne, a global leader in offensive security solutions, announced the launch of its PartnerOne Technology Alliance Program. The initiative is designed to accelerate secure innovation by connecting leading technology providers with HackerOne’s AI-powered platform that seamlessly scales human security expertise through AI agents to not just find but remediate vulnerabilities.

John Addeo, Vice President of Global Channels at HackerOne, talked about the program, which aims to consolidate various partner initiatives into a cohesive framework. He detailed the program’s three main components: the channel sales program, the AWS Marketplace partnership, and the newly launched Technology Alliance Program. He highlighted the strategic importance of the Technology Alliance Program in enhancing customer experience through partnerships with technology providers, focusing on bi-directional integrations that improve operational efficiency and security.

